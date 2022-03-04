On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Gardner-Webb holds off Campbell 54-53 in Big South tourney

The Associated Press
March 4, 2022 11:28 pm
< a min read
      

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Lance Terry had 14 points as Gardner-Webb held off Campbell 54-53 in the Big South Conference tournament quarterfinals on Friday night.

D’Maurian Williams had 11 points for Gardner-Webb (18-12). Kareem Reid added eight rebounds. Jordan Sears had six rebounds.

After Gardner-Webb outscored Campbell 23-22 in the first half, both teams scored 31 in the second as Gardner-Webb clinched the victory. Both teams set season lows for scoring in the first half. The Runnin’ Bulldogs’ 23 points in the first half were the lowest of the season for Gardner-Webb, while the 22 points in the first half for the Fighting Camels marked the fewest of the season for Campbell.

Jordan Whitfield scored a season-high 20 points for the Fighting Camels (16-13). Cedric Henderson Jr. added 11 points. Jesus Carralero had eight rebounds.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|11 Virtual Military-Friendly Job Fair -...
3|11 Cybersecurity Portfolio Virtual...
3|11 The Critical Role of Employee...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Bison feeding near Mud Volcano