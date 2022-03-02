George Washington 98, Duquesne 93, 3OT

DUQUESNE (6-22)
Hima 2-4 0-0 4, Acuff 7-13 0-0 15, Bekelja 0-3 0-0 0, Okani 2-8 1-2 5, Spears 11-26 3-5 25, Easley 3-12 0-0 6, Johnson 9-20 8-12 30, Larson 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 37-91 12-19 93.
GEORGE WASHINGTON (12-16)
Gally 1-2 0-0 3, Lindo 6-11 0-0 12, Harris 1-1 0-0 2, Knapp 0-0 0-0 0, Stamoulis 0-1 0-0 0, Bamisile 11-18 5-6 30, Freeman 5-15 0-0 11, Bishop 6-12 8-8 23, Dean 3-5 5-8 11, Adams 0-3 4-4 4, Samuels 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-71 22-26 98.
Halftime_George Washington 30-28. 3-Point Goals_Duquesne 7-32 (Johnson 4-11, Larson 2-2, Acuff 1-6, Bekelja 0-1, Okani 0-2, Spears 0-4, Easley 0-6), George Washington 8-16 (Bishop 3-5, Bamisile 3-6, Freeman 1-1, Gally 1-2, Adams 0-1, Samuels 0-1). Rebounds_Duquesne 39 (Easley 11), George Washington 49 (Lindo 14). Assists_Duquesne 10 (Spears 6), George Washington 17 (Freeman 6). Total Fouls_Duquesne 20, George Washington 18.
