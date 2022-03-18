Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Georgia 70, Dayton 54

The Associated Press
March 18, 2022 10:25 pm
< a min read
      

DAYTON (26-6)

Perez 1-3 0-0 2, Whitehead 4-8 0-0 9, Bradshaw 1-3 0-0 2, Cook 9-20 1-2 21, Whalen 1-8 0-0 3, Bohanon 0-0 0-0 0, Giacone 7-13 0-0 16, Perry 0-2 0-0 0, Shoup-Hill 0-7 1-2 1, Totals 23-64 2-4 54

GEORGIA (21-9)

Nicholson 0-3 2-2 2, Staiti 8-14 3-4 19, Barker 1-5 2-2 4, Coombs 0-3 0-0 0, Morrison 6-11 3-4 16, Bates 1-4 3-4 5, Isaacs 0-3 4-8 4, Chapman 1-1 1-2 3, Hollingshead 7-13 1-2 15, Richardson 0-3 2-2 2, Totals 24-60 21-30 70

Dayton 17 14 15 8 54
Georgia 19 22 15 14 70

3-Point Goals_Dayton 6-18 (Whitehead 1-1, Cook 2-2, Whalen 1-5, Giacone 2-6, Perry 0-1, Shoup-Hill 0-3), Georgia 1-6 (Barker 0-3, Morrison 1-2, Richardson 0-1). Assists_Dayton 14 (Cook 4), Georgia 17 (Morrison 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dayton 31 (Bradshaw 5, Perez 5), Georgia 48 (Morrison 8, Staiti 8). Total Fouls_Dayton 19, Georgia 7. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|25 Atlanta Cyber Security Summit
3|25 2022 Procurement Playbook -...
3|25 SASPO Robins Virtual Industry Day
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Artemis embarks on its journey... to the launch pad