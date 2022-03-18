Georgia 70, Dayton 54

DAYTON (26-6)
Perez 1-3 0-0 2, Whitehead 4-8 0-0 9, Bradshaw 1-3 0-0 2, Cook 9-20 1-2 21, Whalen 1-8 0-0 3, Bohanon 0-0 0-0 0, Giacone 7-13 0-0 16, Perry 0-2 0-0 0, Shoup-Hill 0-7 1-2 1, Totals 23-64 2-4 54
GEORGIA (21-9)
Nicholson 0-3 2-2 2, Staiti 8-14 3-4 19, Barker 1-5 2-2 4, Coombs 0-3 0-0 0, Morrison 6-11 3-4 16, Bates 1-4 3-4 5, Isaacs 0-3 4-8 4, Chapman 1-1 1-2 3, Hollingshead 7-13 1-2 15, Richardson 0-3 2-2 2, Totals 24-60 21-30 70
|Dayton
|17
|14
|15
|8
|—
|54
|Georgia
|19
|22
|15
|14
|—
|70
3-Point Goals_Dayton 6-18 (Whitehead 1-1, Cook 2-2, Whalen 1-5, Giacone 2-6, Perry 0-1, Shoup-Hill 0-3), Georgia 1-6 (Barker 0-3, Morrison 1-2, Richardson 0-1). Assists_Dayton 14 (Cook 4), Georgia 17 (Morrison 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dayton 31 (Bradshaw 5, Perez 5), Georgia 48 (Morrison 8, Staiti 8). Total Fouls_Dayton 19, Georgia 7. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
