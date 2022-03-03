Georgia Southern 70, Coastal Carolina 64

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (13-15)
Toyambi 2-3 0-0 4, Cobbs 2-9 1-2 6, McCadden 5-8 4-8 15, Weatherford 1-1 0-0 3, Juozapaitis 2-3 0-0 6, Archie 1-4 1-2 3, Brown 4-8 2-2 10, Bryant 3-7 0-0 9, Savrasov 4-9 3-4 12, Curry 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-53 11-18 70.
COASTAL CAROLINA (16-13)
Mostafa 4-7 2-6 10, Cole 5-14 5-6 17, Dibba 4-13 4-5 13, Green 2-6 1-3 5, Williams 5-12 2-3 14, Likayi 1-4 0-0 2, Uduje 1-2 1-2 3, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 15-25 64.
Halftime_Georgia Southern 34-24. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Southern 9-23 (Bryant 3-6, Juozapaitis 2-2, Weatherford 1-1, McCadden 1-3, Savrasov 1-3, Cobbs 1-5, Archie 0-1, Brown 0-2), Coastal Carolina 5-14 (Williams 2-3, Cole 2-6, Dibba 1-2, Likayi 0-1, Green 0-2). Rebounds_Georgia Southern 31 (Brown 8), Coastal Carolina 39 (Mostafa 15). Assists_Georgia Southern 13 (Cobbs, McCadden 4), Coastal Carolina 7 (Dibba, Williams 2). Total Fouls_Georgia Southern 18, Coastal Carolina 15. A_723 (12,000).
