Georgia Southern ousts Coastal Carolina 70-64 in Sun Belt

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 11:29 pm
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Elijah McCadden tossed in 15 points as Georgia Southern got past Coastal Carolina 70-64 in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Andrei Savrasov had 12 points for the 10th-seeded Eagles (13-15). Kamari Brown added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Vince Cole had 17 points for the seventh-seeded Chanticleers (16-13). Rudi Williams added 14 points. Ebrima Dibba had 13 points and eight rebounds. Essam Mostafa had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

