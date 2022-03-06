Georgia St. 71, Appalachian St. 66

GEORGIA ST. (17-10)
Nsoseme 6-10 0-1 12, Thomas 5-12 1-2 11, Allen 9-16 5-5 29, Roberts 1-5 0-0 2, Williams 2-8 3-4 8, C.Moore 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 1-5 2-3 5, Hudson 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 25-58 13-17 71.
APPALACHIAN ST. (19-14)
Lewis 0-2 1-2 1, Almonacy 5-13 0-0 14, Delph 9-21 2-2 25, Forrest 1-8 0-0 3, Gregory 3-6 1-3 7, Duhart 2-3 3-3 7, Eads 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 23-57 7-10 66.
Halftime_Georgia St. 38-29. 3-Point Goals_Georgia St. 8-15 (Allen 6-9, Williams 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Roberts 0-1), Appalachian St. 13-26 (Delph 5-10, Almonacy 4-8, Eads 2-3, Forrest 1-3, Duhart 0-1). Rebounds_Georgia St. 32 (Nsoseme 10), Appalachian St. 29 (Duhart 9). Assists_Georgia St. 19 (Allen 8), Appalachian St. 9 (Gregory 5). Total Fouls_Georgia St. 12, Appalachian St. 17.
