Georgia St. 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 71

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (16-15)
Akwuba 3-4 0-1 6, Brown 8-14 8-13 24, Dalcourt 4-11 0-0 10, M.Thomas 2-7 0-0 4, G.Williams 4-11 4-4 15, Garnett 2-4 0-0 5, Wesley 1-2 3-3 5, Gueye 0-2 0-1 0, Charles 1-3 0-0 2, Cadwell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 15-22 71.
GEORGIA ST. (18-10)
Nsoseme 5-9 2-3 12, J.Thomas 5-11 2-3 12, Allen 6-12 12-12 29, Roberts 3-6 0-0 9, K.Williams 2-9 6-6 10, Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Hudson 2-5 0-0 5, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 22-24 80.
Halftime_Georgia St. 42-33. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana-Lafayette 6-18 (G.Williams 3-6, Dalcourt 2-7, Garnett 1-3, Charles 0-1, M.Thomas 0-1), Georgia St. 10-15 (Allen 5-6, Roberts 3-4, Hudson 1-2, Johnson 1-2, K.Williams 0-1). Fouled Out_G.Williams. Rebounds_Louisiana-Lafayette 31 (Brown 8), Georgia St. 32 (Nsoseme 13). Assists_Louisiana-Lafayette 7 (Brown 3), Georgia St. 20 (Allen, Roberts 6). Total Fouls_Louisiana-Lafayette 19, Georgia St. 17.
