Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Georgia women wear down Dayton in 70-54 NCAA Tournament win

ANDREW LOGUE
March 18, 2022 9:50 pm
2 min read
      

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jenna Staiti scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds as sixth-seeded Georgia defeated No. 11 Dayton 70-54 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night.

Que Morrison added 16 points for the Bulldogs (21-9) and also collected eight rebounds, while Jillian Hollingshead scored 15 points.

Makira Cook led the Flyers (26-6) with 21 points.

The first half featured six lead changes and four ties, before Georgia seized control.

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

Morrison scored to give the Bulldogs a 25-20 advantage. Hollingshead followed with a jumper and layup that pushed the margin to 29-22.

A 3-pointer by Morrison extended Georgia’s lead to 38-26 with 2:31 left in the second quarter.

Dayton continued to struggle with the Bulldogs’ size as Hollingshead and Staiti, both 6-foot-4, continually found defensive mismatches.

The duo connected on back-to-back baskets to give Georgia a 54-41 lead with 2:07 left in the third quarter.

Dayton shot 36% percent from the floor.

BLUEBLOOD DOGS

Georgia is making its 35th NCAA Tournament appearance in the event’s 40-year history, tying the Bulldogs with Stanford for second on the all-time list. Tennessee is tops with 40 NCAA appearances. Georgia was seeking its 58th win in the tournament.

SHOOTING DROUGHT

        Read more: Sports News

Dayton struggled to match its torrid shooting from two nights earlier. The Flyers made 13 of 23 shots from 3-point range in an 88-57 First Four win over DePaul on Wednesday. Against Georgia, they made just two of their first seven attempts from behind the arc. Dayton finished 6 of 18 from long range.

ROAD TRIUMPHS

Georgia improved to 10-4 away from home this season. This was the first-ever meeting between Dayton and the Bulldogs.

UP NEXT

Georgia advances to meet the winner of Friday’s matchup between Iowa State and Texas-Arlington in a second-round game on Sunday.

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|25 Atlanta Cyber Security Summit
3|25 2022 Procurement Playbook -...
3|25 SASPO Robins Virtual Industry Day
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Artemis embarks on its journey... to the launch pad