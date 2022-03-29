Giants 11, Padres 6

San Diego San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 6 8 6 Totals 36 11 14 11 C.Abrms 2b 3 0 0 0 Ystzmsk cf 1 2 1 0 N.Mzara rf 1 1 1 0 L.Matos cf 3 0 1 1 J.Prfar lf 3 0 0 0 L Stlla dh 2 0 1 3 M.Beaty 1b 2 1 1 0 Rdrguez dh 2 0 0 0 Au.Nola dh 2 0 0 0 Crwford ss 3 0 0 0 Es.Ruiz dh 1 1 0 0 Luciano ss 2 0 0 0 E.Hsmer 1b 3 0 0 0 Dar.Ruf 1b 3 2 2 1 Kohlwey lf 2 1 2 3 Aldrete 1b 1 0 0 0 Ha-.Kim ss 2 1 1 0 Pderson rf 3 1 1 2 Merrill ss 1 1 0 0 Gglotti rf 1 1 1 2 Cratini c 4 0 2 2 W.Flres 3b 2 2 1 0 Thmpson rf 2 0 0 0 Mthisen 3b 1 0 0 0 Lberato cf 1 0 0 0 Jo.Bart c 4 1 2 2 J.Azcar cf 3 0 1 0 Gnzalez lf 3 2 3 0 Hnojosa 2b 1 0 0 1 Johnson lf 1 0 0 0 M.Btten 3b 3 0 0 0 M.Dubon 2b 4 0 1 0 D.Leyba 3b 1 0 0 0

San Diego 000 000 150 – 6 San Francisco 135 002 00(x) – 11

E_Crawford (1). DP_San Diego 2, San Francisco 1. LOB_San Diego 8, San Francisco 5. 2B_Caratini (2), La Stella (1), Ruf 2 (2), Gonzalez (1), Dubon (1). 3B_Kohlwey (1). HR_Pederson (1), Gigliotti (1), Bart (2). SB_Yastrzemski (1). CS_Gonzalez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Clevinger L, 0-1 1 2-3 7 8 8 2 3 Westphal 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Crismatt 1 3 1 1 1 1 Gore 4 3 2 2 1 4 Lamet 1 0 0 0 0 1

San Francisco Rodon W, 1-0 4 1 0 0 0 4 Brebbia 1 1 0 0 0 0 Llovera 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 Carasiti 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Huang 1 4 5 5 2 0 Marciano 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Thompson by Rodon, Ruiz by Huang.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Alex Mackay; Third, Mark Carlson;.

T_3:24. A_5384

