Giants 11, Padres 6

The Associated Press
March 29, 2022 8:10 pm
San Diego San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 6 8 6 Totals 36 11 14 11
C.Abrms 2b 3 0 0 0 Ystzmsk cf 1 2 1 0
N.Mzara rf 1 1 1 0 L.Matos cf 3 0 1 1
J.Prfar lf 3 0 0 0 L Stlla dh 2 0 1 3
M.Beaty 1b 2 1 1 0 Rdrguez dh 2 0 0 0
Au.Nola dh 2 0 0 0 Crwford ss 3 0 0 0
Es.Ruiz dh 1 1 0 0 Luciano ss 2 0 0 0
E.Hsmer 1b 3 0 0 0 Dar.Ruf 1b 3 2 2 1
Kohlwey lf 2 1 2 3 Aldrete 1b 1 0 0 0
Ha-.Kim ss 2 1 1 0 Pderson rf 3 1 1 2
Merrill ss 1 1 0 0 Gglotti rf 1 1 1 2
Cratini c 4 0 2 2 W.Flres 3b 2 2 1 0
Thmpson rf 2 0 0 0 Mthisen 3b 1 0 0 0
Lberato cf 1 0 0 0 Jo.Bart c 4 1 2 2
J.Azcar cf 3 0 1 0 Gnzalez lf 3 2 3 0
Hnojosa 2b 1 0 0 1 Johnson lf 1 0 0 0
M.Btten 3b 3 0 0 0 M.Dubon 2b 4 0 1 0
D.Leyba 3b 1 0 0 0
San Diego 000 000 150 6
San Francisco 135 002 00(x) 11

E_Crawford (1). DP_San Diego 2, San Francisco 1. LOB_San Diego 8, San Francisco 5. 2B_Caratini (2), La Stella (1), Ruf 2 (2), Gonzalez (1), Dubon (1). 3B_Kohlwey (1). HR_Pederson (1), Gigliotti (1), Bart (2). SB_Yastrzemski (1). CS_Gonzalez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Clevinger L, 0-1 1 2-3 7 8 8 2 3
Westphal 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Crismatt 1 3 1 1 1 1
Gore 4 3 2 2 1 4
Lamet 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Francisco
Rodon W, 1-0 4 1 0 0 0 4
Brebbia 1 1 0 0 0 0
Llovera 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 1
Carasiti 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Huang 1 4 5 5 2 0
Marciano 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Thompson by Rodon, Ruiz by Huang.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Alex Mackay; Third, Mark Carlson;.

T_3:24. A_5384

Top Stories