Giants 11, Padres 6

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|
|Totals
|36
|11
|14
|11
|
|C.Abrms 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ystzmsk cf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|N.Mzara rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|L.Matos cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Prfar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|L Stlla dh
|2
|0
|1
|3
|
|M.Beaty 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rdrguez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Au.Nola dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crwford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Es.Ruiz dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Luciano ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Hsmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dar.Ruf 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Kohlwey lf
|2
|1
|2
|3
|
|Aldrete 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ha-.Kim ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pderson rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Merrill ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gglotti rf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Cratini c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|W.Flres 3b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Thmpson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mthisen 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lberato cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Bart c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|J.Azcar cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gnzalez lf
|3
|2
|3
|0
|
|Hnojosa 2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Johnson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Btten 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Dubon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Leyba 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|000
|000
|150
|–
|6
|San Francisco
|135
|002
|00(x)
|–
|11
E_Crawford (1). DP_San Diego 2, San Francisco 1. LOB_San Diego 8, San Francisco 5. 2B_Caratini (2), La Stella (1), Ruf 2 (2), Gonzalez (1), Dubon (1). 3B_Kohlwey (1). HR_Pederson (1), Gigliotti (1), Bart (2). SB_Yastrzemski (1). CS_Gonzalez (1).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Clevinger L, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|7
|8
|8
|2
|3
|Westphal
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Crismatt
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Gore
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Lamet
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodon W, 1-0
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Brebbia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Llovera
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Carasiti
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Huang
|1
|
|4
|5
|5
|2
|0
|Marciano
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Thompson by Rodon, Ruiz by Huang.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Alex Mackay; Third, Mark Carlson;.
T_3:24. A_5384
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.