Giants 6, Angels 1

|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|
|Ystzmsk rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|S.Ohtni dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Ramos rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mrtinez dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crwford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fltcher ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Vsler 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Vlzquez ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dar.Ruf 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Rndon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tostado 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Myfield 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Pderson cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Johnson cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Rojas 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Flres 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ta.Ward cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Vllar 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|M.Serra cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Bart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Adell lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Biley c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Thmas lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Krzan dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|B.Marsh rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Aerbach dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez lf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|K.Szuki c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Dubon ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|A.Rmine c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Luciano ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|San Francisco
|002
|100
|021
|–
|6
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|010
|–
|1
DP_San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_San Francisco 8, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Ramos (2), Johnson (2), Bailey (2), Fletcher (1). 3B_Yastrzemski (1), Tostado (1), Velazquez (1). HR_Dubon (1). SB_Pederson (1), Marsh (2). CS_Ramos (1). SF_Gonzalez.
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cobb W, 1-0
|3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Alvarez H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Littell H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Doval H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hjelle H, 1
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Williams
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sandoval L, 0-1
|3
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Ramos
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Moran
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Barraclough
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Weiss
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Kristofak
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
HBP_Pederson by_Sandoval.
WP_Doval.
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_3:07. A_8002
