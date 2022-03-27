Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Giants 6, Angels 1

The Associated Press
March 27, 2022 7:31 pm
< a min read
      
San Francisco Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 9 6 Totals 30 1 4 1
Ystzmsk rf 3 0 1 0 S.Ohtni dh 1 0 0 0
H.Ramos rf 1 0 1 0 Mrtinez dh 1 0 0 0
Crwford ss 3 0 0 0 Fltcher ss 3 0 1 0
J.Vsler 2b 1 1 0 0 Vlzquez ss 1 1 1 0
Dar.Ruf 1b 3 0 0 0 A.Rndon 3b 3 0 0 0
Tostado 1b 2 1 1 0 Myfield 3b 1 0 0 1
Pderson cf 2 1 0 0 J.Walsh 1b 3 0 1 0
Johnson cf 2 0 1 1 J.Rojas 1b 1 0 0 0
W.Flres 3b 1 0 0 0 Ta.Ward cf 3 0 0 0
D.Vllar 3b 3 1 1 1 M.Serra cf 1 0 0 0
Jo.Bart c 3 0 1 0 J.Adell lf 3 0 0 0
P.Biley c 1 0 1 0 D.Thmas lf 1 0 0 0
J.Krzan dh 3 0 1 1 B.Marsh rf 3 0 1 0
Aerbach dh 0 0 0 0 Mrtinez rf 1 0 0 0
Gnzalez lf 2 1 0 1 K.Szuki c 0 0 0 0
M.Dubon ss 3 1 1 2 A.Rmine c 1 0 0 0
Luciano ss 1 0 0 0 Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0
San Francisco 002 100 021 6
Los Angeles 000 000 010 1

LOB_San Francisco 8, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Ramos (2), Johnson (2), Bailey (2), Fletcher (1). 3B_Yastrzemski (1), Tostado (1), Velazquez (1). HR_Dubon (1). SB_Pederson (1), Marsh (2). CS_Ramos (1). SF_Gonzalez.

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Cobb W, 1-0 3 1-3 1 0 0 3 3
Alvarez H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Littell H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Doval H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 3
Hjelle H, 1 2 1 1 1 1 2
Williams 1 0 0 0 0 2
Los Angeles
Sandoval L, 0-1 3 2 3 3 2 4
Ramos 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Moran 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4
Barraclough 1 1 0 0 0 1
Weiss 1 3 2 2 1 1
Kristofak 1 1 1 1 2 1

HBP_by_Sandoval (Pederson).

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Ryan Wills.

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

T_3:07. A_8002

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|3 Eastern Law Enforcement Training Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A peek at Glacier's dispatch center