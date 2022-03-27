Giants 6, Angels 1

San Francisco Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 6 9 6 Totals 30 1 4 1 Ystzmsk rf 3 0 1 0 S.Ohtni dh 1 0 0 0 H.Ramos rf 1 0 1 0 Mrtinez dh 1 0 0 0 Crwford ss 3 0 0 0 Fltcher ss 3 0 1 0 J.Vsler 2b 1 1 0 0 Vlzquez ss 1 1 1 0 Dar.Ruf 1b 3 0 0 0 A.Rndon 3b 3 0 0 0 Tostado 1b 2 1 1 0 Myfield 3b 1 0 0 1 Pderson cf 2 1 0 0 J.Walsh 1b 3 0 1 0 Johnson cf 2 0 1 1 J.Rojas 1b 1 0 0 0 W.Flres 3b 1 0 0 0 Ta.Ward cf 3 0 0 0 D.Vllar 3b 3 1 1 1 M.Serra cf 1 0 0 0 Jo.Bart c 3 0 1 0 J.Adell lf 3 0 0 0 P.Biley c 1 0 1 0 D.Thmas lf 1 0 0 0 J.Krzan dh 3 0 1 1 B.Marsh rf 3 0 1 0 Aerbach dh 0 0 0 0 Mrtinez rf 1 0 0 0 Gnzalez lf 2 1 0 1 K.Szuki c 0 0 0 0 M.Dubon ss 3 1 1 2 A.Rmine c 1 0 0 0 Luciano ss 1 0 0 0 Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0

San Francisco 002 100 021 – 6 Los Angeles 000 000 010 – 1

LOB_San Francisco 8, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Ramos (2), Johnson (2), Bailey (2), Fletcher (1). 3B_Yastrzemski (1), Tostado (1), Velazquez (1). HR_Dubon (1). SB_Pederson (1), Marsh (2). CS_Ramos (1). SF_Gonzalez.

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Cobb W, 1-0 3 1-3 1 0 0 3 3 Alvarez H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Littell H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Doval H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 3 Hjelle H, 1 2 1 1 1 1 2 Williams 1 0 0 0 0 2

Los Angeles Sandoval L, 0-1 3 2 3 3 2 4 Ramos 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Moran 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4 Barraclough 1 1 0 0 0 1 Weiss 1 3 2 2 1 1 Kristofak 1 1 1 1 2 1

HBP_by_Sandoval (Pederson).

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:07. A_8002

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.