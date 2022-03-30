Trending:
Giants 9, Royals 5

The Associated Press
March 30, 2022 7:59 pm
< a min read
      
San Francisco Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 9 13 8 Totals 39 5 13 5
A.Slter cf 4 1 2 0 Mrrfeld 2b 3 0 0 0
G.McCry cf 1 0 0 0 K.Isbel cf 2 1 1 2
S.Dggar rf 4 1 1 1 Olvares dh 5 1 3 1
Rncones rf 1 0 0 0 S.Perez c 3 1 3 1
Estrada 2b 4 0 2 1 G.Cncel 2b 2 0 0 0
G.Sntos 2b 1 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 3 0 1 1
C.Csali c 2 1 1 0 J.Jones lf 1 0 0 0
Aerbach c 2 1 1 0 Santana 1b 3 0 0 0
Wlliams 3b 2 1 1 2 Psqntno 1b 1 0 0 0
J.Vsler 3b 2 0 1 1 H.Dzier rf 3 0 1 0
J.Krzan lf 4 1 1 0 C.Dngan 3b 1 0 0 0
A.Smith lf 1 0 0 0 E.Rvera 3b 3 0 0 0
Blndino 1b 4 1 1 1 Cstillo ss 1 0 1 0
Au.Dean dh 1 0 0 0 M.Tylor cf 3 0 1 0
Sgastey dh 1 0 0 0 D.Blnco rf 1 1 0 0
A.Gmboa ss 4 2 2 2 N.Lopez ss 2 1 2 0
S.Mtias ph 1 0 0 0
F.Frmin c 1 0 0 0
San Francisco 060 000 021 9
Kansas City 000 030 002 5

E_Slater (1), Benintendi (1), Castillo (1). DP_San Francisco 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_San Francisco 6, Kansas City 7. 2B_Vosler (2), Krizan (1), Olivares (4), Lopez (2). 3B_Casali (1). HR_Williams (1), Blandino (2), Gamboa (3), Isbel (3). SB_Estrada 2 (3), Olivares (2), Blanco (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
DeSclafani W, 1-0 4 2-3 6 1 1 0 2
Rogers 1-3 3 2 1 0 0
McGee H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Alvarez H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Leone 1 0 0 0 0 1
Williams 1 3 2 2 0 1
Kansas City
Hernandez L, 0-2 2 2-3 6 6 5 0 4
Tapia 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Kowar 2 1 0 0 1 0
Coleman 1 0 0 0 1 1
Garrett 1 1 0 0 0 1
Payamps 1 2 2 2 0 2
Speier 1 2 1 1 0 0

HBP_Dean by_Hernandez.

WP_Kowar.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Alan Porter; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_2:54. A_3340

