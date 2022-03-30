Giants 9, Royals 5

|San Francisco
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|9
|13
|8
|
|Totals
|39
|5
|13
|5
|
|A.Slter cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Mrrfeld 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.McCry cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Isbel cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|S.Dggar rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Olvares dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Rncones rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Perez c
|3
|1
|3
|1
|
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|G.Cncel 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Sntos 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bnntndi lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|C.Csali c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Jones lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aerbach c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Psqntno 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Vsler 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|H.Dzier rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Krzan lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|C.Dngan 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Smith lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Rvera 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blndino 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cstillo ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Au.Dean dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Tylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sgastey dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Blnco rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|A.Gmboa ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|N.Lopez ss
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|S.Mtias ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|F.Frmin c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|San Francisco
|060
|000
|021
|–
|9
|Kansas City
|000
|030
|002
|–
|5
E_Slater (1), Benintendi (1), Castillo (1). DP_San Francisco 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_San Francisco 6, Kansas City 7. 2B_Vosler (2), Krizan (1), Olivares (4), Lopez (2). 3B_Casali (1). HR_Williams (1), Blandino (2), Gamboa (3), Isbel (3). SB_Estrada 2 (3), Olivares (2), Blanco (3).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|DeSclafani W, 1-0
|4
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Rogers
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|McGee H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alvarez H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Leone
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Williams
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hernandez L, 0-2
|2
|2-3
|6
|6
|5
|0
|4
|Tapia
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kowar
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Coleman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Garrett
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Payamps
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Speier
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_Dean by_Hernandez.
WP_Kowar.
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Alan Porter; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_2:54. A_3340
