Gonzaga 71, No. 15 BYU 59

GONZAGA (26-6)
Kempton 6-11 3-4 15, O’Connor 2-5 1-2 6, Virjoghe 3-7 0-0 6, Kayleigh Truong 5-7 1-2 12, Walker 1-5 4-4 7, Kaylynne Truong 3-7 6-6 14, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Ejim 4-7 3-4 11, Totals 24-49 18-22 71
BYU (26-3)
Gustin 4-13 2-2 10, Albiero 2-6 0-0 5, Gonzales 7-18 2-2 16, Graham 1-7 2-2 5, Harding 3-15 5-5 14, Hamson 2-2 1-1 5, Smiler 1-2 0-0 2, Falatea 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 21-65 12-12 59
|Gonzaga
|16
|13
|14
|28
|—
|71
|BYU
|12
|9
|17
|21
|—
|59
3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 5-12 (O’Connor 1-1, Kayle.Truong 1-2, Walker 1-5, Kayly.Truong 2-4), BYU 5-23 (Gustin 0-1, Albiero 1-4, Gonzales 0-2, Graham 1-6, Harding 3-8, Smiler 0-1, Falatea 0-1). Assists_Gonzaga 13 (Kayle.Truong 4), BYU 14 (Graham 6). Fouled Out_Gonzaga Kempton. Rebounds_Gonzaga 37 (O’Connor 10), BYU 33 (Gonzales 12). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 13, BYU 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
