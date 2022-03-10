On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Grambling St. 60, Southern U. 58

The Associated Press
March 10, 2022 1:04 pm
GRAMBLING ST. (12-19)

McCray 3-5 2-2 8, Christon 4-10 0-1 8, Cowart 3-5 0-1 7, Moss 4-12 2-2 11, Moton 4-10 4-5 12, Lamin 2-2 0-0 4, Munford 3-6 0-0 7, Robinson 0-1 3-5 3, Randolph 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 11-16 60.

SOUTHERN U. (17-14)

Lyons 5-9 3-11 13, Williams 3-7 2-2 10, Parker 1-2 0-0 2, Byrd 3-7 0-0 8, Saddler 2-10 3-4 7, Whitley 4-11 3-4 13, Sears 2-3 0-0 4, Brooks 0-0 0-1 0, Ewing 0-1 0-0 0, Holliday 0-3 0-0 0, Rollins 0-2 1-2 1, Shivers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 12-24 58.

Halftime_Southern U. 33-30. 3-Point Goals_Grambling St. 3-15 (Cowart 1-2, Munford 1-3, Moss 1-5, Moton 0-2, Christon 0-3), Southern U. 6-21 (Williams 2-4, Byrd 2-6, Whitley 2-7, Holliday 0-1, Lyons 0-1, Rollins 0-1, Saddler 0-1). Rebounds_Grambling St. 36 (Moton 11), Southern U. 34 (Lyons 8). Assists_Grambling St. 13 (Moton 9), Southern U. 13 (Saddler 7). Total Fouls_Grambling St. 18, Southern U. 16.

