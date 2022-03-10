Grand Canyon 71, Sam Houston St. 66

SAM HOUSTON ST. (19-14)
Ikpe 3-7 4-4 10, Lampley 5-9 3-3 17, May 1-2 1-3 4, Ray 4-6 1-1 9, Flagg 9-23 1-3 20, Grant 0-3 0-0 0, Powers 1-3 3-3 6, Karwowski 0-2 0-0 0, Cook 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 13-17 66.
GRAND CANYON (23-7)
McGlothan 2-5 0-0 6, Ouedraogo 2-2 0-0 4, Blacksher 4-14 4-4 13, Miller-Moore 1-2 2-3 4, Woods 8-15 5-7 24, McMillian 4-6 1-2 12, Cherry 2-4 0-0 4, Ellis 0-1 0-0 0, Igiehon 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 25-52 12-16 71.
Halftime_Sam Houston St. 30-29. 3-Point Goals_Sam Houston St. 7-22 (Lampley 4-5, May 1-1, Powers 1-2, Flagg 1-9, Ikpe 0-1, Grant 0-2, Ray 0-2), Grand Canyon 9-20 (McMillian 3-4, Woods 3-7, McGlothan 2-5, Blacksher 1-2, Ellis 0-1, Miller-Moore 0-1). Fouled Out_May. Rebounds_Sam Houston St. 20 (Ikpe, Flagg 5), Grand Canyon 32 (McGlothan 6). Assists_Sam Houston St. 8 (Flagg 4), Grand Canyon 9 (Blacksher 4). Total Fouls_Sam Houston St. 18, Grand Canyon 17.
