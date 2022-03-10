On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Griffin lifts Tulsa past Wichita St. 73-67 in AAC

The Associated Press
March 10, 2022 6:09 pm
< a min read
      

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sam Griffin scored 21 points as 10th-seeded Tulsa beat seventh-seeded Wichita State 73-67 in the first round of the American Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday.

Darien Jackson added 20 points for the Golden Hurricane. Jackson also had 10 rebounds.

Jeriah Horne had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Tulsa (11-19). Rey Idowu added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Ricky Council IV had 19 points for the Shockers (15-13). Tyson Etienne added 14 points. Qua Grant had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

