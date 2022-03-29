Guardians 10, Brewers 3

|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|36
|10
|14
|10
|
|Ko.Wong 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|M.Straw cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wstbrok 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercado cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Admes ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Snglton 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|St.Kwan lf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|C.Ylich lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|H.Perez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sverino c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|F.Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Reetz c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clement dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Tylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|J.Nylor rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|K.Hwell cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Zmmer rf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|R.Tllez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Mller 2b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|K.Hiura 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Tlman 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ye.Coca ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Pterson rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Brtlett 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rdrguez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Hdges c
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|Brsseau 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lvstida c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.McGee 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gimenez ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Y.Vldes ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Milwaukee
|003
|000
|000
|–
|3
|Cleveland
|002
|320
|21(x)
|–
|10
E_Brosseau (2). DP_Milwaukee 2, Cleveland 0. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 5. 2B_Peterson (2), Naylor (1), Gimenez (1). HR_Rosario (2), Ramirez (2), Miller (2), Hedges (1). SB_Straw (1), Gimenez (2). SF_Taylor.
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Woodruff L, 0-2
|3
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|1
|5
|Sadzeck
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hader
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cousins
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Mejia
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quantrill
|2
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Herrin
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Clase H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gose
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Mikolajchak
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Broom
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
WP_Mejia, Shaw 2.
HBP_Tolman by Cousins.
PB_Severino.
Balk_Quantrill.
Umpires_Home, Matt Winter; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Ben May;.
T_3:08. A_1824
