Guardians 10, Brewers 3

The Associated Press
March 29, 2022 7:38 pm
< a min read
      
Milwaukee Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 36 10 14 10
Ko.Wong 2b 3 1 1 1 M.Straw cf 3 1 1 0
Wstbrok 2b 2 0 0 0 Mercado cf 2 0 0 0
W.Admes ss 3 1 1 0 Rosario lf 3 1 1 2
Snglton 1b 1 0 0 0 St.Kwan lf 2 1 2 1
C.Ylich lf 3 0 1 1 Ramirez 3b 3 1 1 1
H.Perez rf 1 0 0 0 Freeman 3b 2 1 1 0
Sverino c 3 0 2 0 F.Reyes dh 3 0 0 0
J.Reetz c 1 0 0 0 Clement dh 1 0 0 0
T.Tylor cf 2 0 0 1 J.Nylor rf 3 0 2 0
K.Hwell cf 1 0 0 0 B.Zmmer rf 1 0 1 2
R.Tllez dh 3 0 0 0 O.Mller 2b 2 2 1 1
K.Hiura 1b 2 0 0 0 M.Tlman 2b 0 0 0 0
Ye.Coca ss 0 0 0 0 Bradley 1b 3 1 0 0
Pterson rf 3 1 1 0 Brtlett 1b 1 0 0 0
Rdrguez lf 1 0 0 0 A.Hdges c 2 1 1 3
Brsseau 3b 3 0 0 0 Lvstida c 1 0 0 0
A.McGee 3b 0 0 0 0 Gimenez ss 3 0 2 0
Y.Vldes ss 1 1 1 0
Milwaukee 003 000 000 3
Cleveland 002 320 21(x) 10

E_Brosseau (2). DP_Milwaukee 2, Cleveland 0. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 5. 2B_Peterson (2), Naylor (1), Gimenez (1). HR_Rosario (2), Ramirez (2), Miller (2), Hedges (1). SB_Straw (1), Gimenez (2). SF_Taylor.

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Woodruff L, 0-2 3 2-3 7 6 6 1 5
Sadzeck 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Perdomo 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Hader 1 0 0 0 1 0
Cousins 1 3 2 2 0 1
Mejia 1 2 1 1 0 0
Cleveland
Quantrill 2 1-3 5 3 3 0 4
Herrin 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Shaw W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1
Clase H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gose 1 0 0 0 1 1
Mikolajchak 2 0 0 0 0 3
Broom 1 0 0 0 2 0

WP_Mejia, Shaw 2.

HBP_Tolman by Cousins.

PB_Severino.

Balk_Quantrill.

Umpires_Home, Matt Winter; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Ben May;.

T_3:08. A_1824

