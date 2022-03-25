Guardians 10, Giants 2

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|10
|11
|10
|
|Totals
|35
|2
|10
|2
|
|Mercado cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ystzmsk dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|G.Vlera cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Genoves dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Mller dh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Crwford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Luciano ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Y.Chang 3b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|
|Dar.Ruf lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Delgado 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gnzalez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pderson rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brtlett 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Ramos rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Zmmer rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|W.Flres 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Bnson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Tffey 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Clement 2b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|Jo.Bart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Tena ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Preda c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|St.Kwan lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Krzan 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Placios lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aerbach 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lvstida c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Vsler 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Brcho 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|D.Vllar 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rocchio ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|M.Dubon cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Nylor c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Johnson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cleveland
|000
|604
|000
|–
|10
|San Francisco
|002
|000
|000
|–
|2
LOB_Cleveland 9, San Francisco 7. 2B_Vosler (1). HR_Miller (1), Chang (2), Clement (1), Yastrzemski (1). SB_Dubon (1). CS_Ruf (1).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Civale W, 1-0
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Stephan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|De Los Santos
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Pilkington
|1
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kelly
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gibaut
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Jewell
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|DeSclafani
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Garcia L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|3
|5
|5
|1
|2
|Rubio
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Beede
|1
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Ruotolo
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Long
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Carasiti
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by_Garcia (Bradley).
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alex Mackay.
T_3:23. A_5741
