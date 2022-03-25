Guardians 10, Giants 2

Cleveland San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 10 11 10 Totals 35 2 10 2 Mercado cf 4 0 0 0 Ystzmsk dh 2 1 1 2 G.Vlera cf 1 0 0 0 Genoves dh 2 0 0 0 O.Mller dh 3 1 1 3 Crwford ss 2 0 0 0 Gnzalez dh 1 1 0 0 Luciano ss 2 0 1 0 Y.Chang 3b 4 1 2 4 Dar.Ruf lf 1 0 0 0 Delgado 3b 1 0 1 0 Gnzalez lf 2 0 0 0 Bradley 1b 1 1 1 0 Pderson rf 2 0 1 0 Brtlett 1b 3 0 0 0 H.Ramos rf 2 0 1 0 B.Zmmer rf 2 1 0 0 W.Flres 1b 2 0 1 0 W.Bnson rf 1 0 0 0 W.Tffey 1b 2 0 1 0 Clement 2b 3 1 2 3 Jo.Bart c 2 0 0 0 Jo.Tena ss 2 0 0 0 J.Preda c 2 0 1 0 St.Kwan lf 3 1 1 0 J.Krzan 2b 3 0 1 0 Placios lf 2 0 0 0 Aerbach 2b 1 0 0 0 Lvstida c 1 0 0 0 J.Vsler 3b 3 0 1 0 A.Brcho 2b 1 1 0 0 D.Vllar 3b 1 0 0 0 Rocchio ss 3 2 2 0 M.Dubon cf 2 1 1 0 B.Nylor c 2 0 1 0 Johnson cf 2 0 0 0

Cleveland 000 604 000 – 10 San Francisco 002 000 000 – 2

LOB_Cleveland 9, San Francisco 7. 2B_Vosler (1). HR_Miller (1), Chang (2), Clement (1), Yastrzemski (1). SB_Dubon (1). CS_Ruf (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Civale W, 1-0 3 3 2 2 1 2 Stephan 1 1 0 0 0 0 De Los Santos 1 1 0 0 0 3 Pilkington 1 2-3 4 0 0 0 2 Kelly 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Gibaut 1 0 0 0 0 3 Jewell 1 0 0 0 0 3

San Francisco DeSclafani 3 2 0 0 1 1 Garcia L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 3 5 5 1 2 Rubio 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Beede 1 2-3 2 4 4 2 0 Ruotolo 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Long 2 1 0 0 1 4 Carasiti 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Garcia (Bradley).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alex Mackay.

T_3:23. A_5741

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.