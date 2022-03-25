On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Guardians 10, Giants 2

The Associated Press
March 25, 2022 7:43 pm
< a min read
      
Cleveland San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 10 11 10 Totals 35 2 10 2
Mercado cf 4 0 0 0 Ystzmsk dh 2 1 1 2
G.Vlera cf 1 0 0 0 Genoves dh 2 0 0 0
O.Mller dh 3 1 1 3 Crwford ss 2 0 0 0
Gnzalez dh 1 1 0 0 Luciano ss 2 0 1 0
Y.Chang 3b 4 1 2 4 Dar.Ruf lf 1 0 0 0
Delgado 3b 1 0 1 0 Gnzalez lf 2 0 0 0
Bradley 1b 1 1 1 0 Pderson rf 2 0 1 0
Brtlett 1b 3 0 0 0 H.Ramos rf 2 0 1 0
B.Zmmer rf 2 1 0 0 W.Flres 1b 2 0 1 0
W.Bnson rf 1 0 0 0 W.Tffey 1b 2 0 1 0
Clement 2b 3 1 2 3 Jo.Bart c 2 0 0 0
Jo.Tena ss 2 0 0 0 J.Preda c 2 0 1 0
St.Kwan lf 3 1 1 0 J.Krzan 2b 3 0 1 0
Placios lf 2 0 0 0 Aerbach 2b 1 0 0 0
Lvstida c 1 0 0 0 J.Vsler 3b 3 0 1 0
A.Brcho 2b 1 1 0 0 D.Vllar 3b 1 0 0 0
Rocchio ss 3 2 2 0 M.Dubon cf 2 1 1 0
B.Nylor c 2 0 1 0 Johnson cf 2 0 0 0
Cleveland 000 604 000 10
San Francisco 002 000 000 2

LOB_Cleveland 9, San Francisco 7. 2B_Vosler (1). HR_Miller (1), Chang (2), Clement (1), Yastrzemski (1). SB_Dubon (1). CS_Ruf (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Civale W, 1-0 3 3 2 2 1 2
Stephan 1 1 0 0 0 0
De Los Santos 1 1 0 0 0 3
Pilkington 1 2-3 4 0 0 0 2
Kelly 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Gibaut 1 0 0 0 0 3
Jewell 1 0 0 0 0 3
San Francisco
DeSclafani 3 2 0 0 1 1
Garcia L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 3 5 5 1 2
Rubio 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Beede 1 2-3 2 4 4 2 0
Ruotolo 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Long 2 1 0 0 1 4
Carasiti 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Garcia (Bradley).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alex Mackay.

T_3:23. A_5741

