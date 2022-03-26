On Air: Federal News Network program
Guardians pitcher Karinchak sidelined with shoulder strain

The Associated Press
March 26, 2022 12:24 pm
GOODYEAR, Arizona (AP) — Guardians reliever James Karinchak could miss the start of the regular season with a shoulder strain suffered earlier this week in camp.

One of Cleveland’s top bullpen arms, Karinchak underwent an MRI on Thursday that revealed a mild strain in his right teres major muscle. The team said Karinchak has already shown improvement, but won’t throw for up to 10 days before being re-evaluated.

The Guardians open the season on April 7 in Kansas City.

The hard-throwing Karinchak, who also has a devastating curveball, went 7-4 with a 4.07 ERA and 11 saves last season. Manager Terry Francona has used Karinchak in a set-up role and as a closer.

Karinchak has pitched in 92 games over the past three seasons with Cleveland.

Also, Guardians backup catcher Luke Maile could be out for a month with a strained hamstring. Maile got hurt while running the bases in an exhibition game this week.

Maile spent last season with Milwaukee. The 31-year-old has also been with Toronto and Tampa Bay. He signed a one-year deal as a free agent with Cleveland on March 14.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

