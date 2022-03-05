On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Hamid, Kamara’s goal help D.C. United beat Cincinnati 2-0

The Associated Press
March 5, 2022 8:45 pm
< a min read
      

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bill Hamid delivered a seven-save shutout while Ola Kamara scored a pivotal goal in D.C. United’s 1-0 win over Cincinnati on Saturday.

Kamara’s game-winner came on a penalty kick in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time to seal the win for United (2-0-0).

Cincinnati (0-2-0) outshot United 14-10, with seven shots on goal to two for United.

Hamid saved all seven shots he faced for United. Alec Kann saved two of the three shots he faced for Cincinnati.

        Insight by Qlik: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies to detail the current and future impact of SaaS across their mission areas. Download the survey to learn more.

Both teams next play Saturday. United hosts the Chicago Fire and Cincinnati visits Orlando City.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News