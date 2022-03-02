Hamilton leads UNLV against Wyoming after 25-point performance

Wyoming Cowboys (23-6, 12-4 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (17-12, 9-7 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNLV -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV takes on the Wyoming Cowboys after Bryce Hamilton scored 25 points in UNLV’s 86-76 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Rebels have gone 11-4 at home. UNLV is sixth in the MWC shooting 34.6% from downtown, led by Donovan Williams shooting 43.7% from 3-point range.

The Cowboys are 12-4 against MWC opponents. Wyoming is second in the MWC scoring 74.6 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

The Rebels and Cowboys meet Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hamilton is averaging 22 points for the Rebels. Royce Hamm Jr. is averaging 5.1 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

Hunter Maldonado is averaging 18.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Cowboys. Graham Ike is averaging 13.1 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 51.3% over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Cowboys: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

