Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Hammond scores 28 to lead Niagara over Siena 74-52

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 9:46 pm
< a min read
      

NIAGARA, N.Y. (AP) — Marcus Hammond tied his season high with 28 points as Niagara romped past Siena 74-52 on Thursday night.

Sam Iorio had 13 points for Niagara (13-15, 8-11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Noah Thomasson added 11 points. Greg Kuakumensah had nine rebounds.

Javian McCollum had 13 points for the Saints (15-12, 12-7). Anthony Gaines added 10 points and eight rebounds. Colby Rogers also had 10 points.

The Purple Eagles leveled the season series against the Saints. Siena defeated Niagara 60-56 on Jan. 28.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|10 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
3|10 Tackling & Preventing Runaway Costs...
3|10 Getting In Front of Customers (SITREP...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Preflight checklist