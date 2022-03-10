Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Harris leads Butler against No. 11 Providence after 29-point game

The Associated Press
March 10, 2022 2:22 am
1 min read
      

Butler Bulldogs (14-18, 6-14 Big East) vs. Providence Friars (24-4, 14-3 Big East)

New York; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Providence -7.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Butler visits the No. 11 Providence Friars after Chuck Harris scored 29 points in Butler’s 89-82 overtime win against the Xavier Musketeers.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

The Friars have gone 16-1 in home games. Providence is seventh in the Big East with 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Nate Watson averaging 9.3.

The Bulldogs are 6-14 in Big East play. Butler allows 67.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Providence won 71-70 in the last matchup on Feb. 20. Watson led Providence with 22 points, and Harris led Butler with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watson is shooting 56.0% and averaging 13.7 points for the Friars. Jared Bynum is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Providence.

Harris is shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.3 points. Bo Hodges is averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

        Read more: Sports News

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|1 Data For Breakfast: Where Your Data...
1|1 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
1|1 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force One arrives in Fort Worth