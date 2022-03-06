Hartford 61, Albany (NY) 49

ALBANY (NY) (13-18)
Doles 2-10 0-2 4, Newman 1-5 4-4 6, Cerruti 6-14 0-0 13, Champion 2-10 1-2 5, Horton 4-14 3-5 12, Hutcheson 1-3 0-0 3, Neely 0-5 2-2 2, Little 1-3 0-2 3, Reddish 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 17-66 11-19 49.
HARTFORD (12-19)
Kimbrough 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 4-10 10-12 21, Flowers 1-4 4-4 6, Williams 5-9 4-6 14, Shriver 5-11 2-2 16, Mitchell 1-5 2-2 4, McClain 0-2 0-0 0, Webley 0-0 0-0 0, Hobbs 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-42 22-26 61.
Halftime_Hartford 26-13. 3-Point Goals_Albany (NY) 4-19 (Horton 1-2, Hutcheson 1-3, Little 1-3, Cerruti 1-4, Reddish 0-1, Champion 0-2, Doles 0-4), Hartford 7-23 (Shriver 4-9, Carter 3-5, Hobbs 0-1, McClain 0-1, Williams 0-1, Flowers 0-2, Mitchell 0-4). Fouled Out_Kimbrough. Rebounds_Albany (NY) 33 (Horton 9), Hartford 37 (Williams 8). Assists_Albany (NY) 5 (Champion 3), Hartford 7 (Mitchell 3). Total Fouls_Albany (NY) 21, Hartford 14. A_663 (4,017).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.