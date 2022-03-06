On Air: Federal News Network program
Hartford defeats Albany 61-49 in America East quarterfinal

The Associated Press
March 6, 2022 5:52 pm
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Traci Carter had a season-high 21 points as Hartford topped Albany 61-49 in the America East Conference tournament quarterfinals on Sunday.

Carter shot 10 for 12 from the line. He added six rebounds.

David Shriver had 16 points for Hartford (12-19). Austin Williams added 14 points and eight rebounds. Moses Flowers had six rebounds.

Matt Cerruti had 13 points for the Great Danes (13-18). Jamel Horton added 12 points and nine rebounds.

