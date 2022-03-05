Hartford Hawks and Albany (NY) Great Danes square off in America East Tournament

Albany (NY) Great Danes (13-17, 9-9 America East) at Hartford Hawks (11-19, 9-9 America East)

West Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Hartford Hawks play in the America East Tournament against the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Hawks are 6-5 on their home court. Hartford has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Great Danes are 9-9 in America East play. Albany (NY) ranks seventh in the America East shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Hawks won 67-55 in the last matchup on March 2. David Shriver led the Hawks with 25 points, and Jamel Horton led the Great Danes with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shriver is shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 10.6 points. Austin Williams is averaging 18.5 points, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Hartford.

Horton is averaging 12.9 points and four assists for the Great Danes. Matt Cerruti is averaging 11.8 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Great Danes: 4-6, averaging 62.6 points, 25.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.