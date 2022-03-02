Hartford hosts UMass-Lowell after Hikim’s 22-point showing

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (14-15, 6-11 America East) at Hartford Hawks (11-18, 9-8 America East)

West Hartford, Connecticut; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits the Hartford Hawks after Ayinde Hikim scored 22 points in UMass-Lowell’s 64-48 loss to the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Hawks are 6-4 in home games. Hartford is 8-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The River Hawks are 6-11 in America East play. UMass-Lowell has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the second time this season in America East play. UMass-Lowell won the last meeting 85-75 on Feb. 7. Max Brooks scored 19 points to help lead the River Hawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Williams is averaging 16.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Hawks. David Shriver is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

Hikim is averaging 10.5 points for the River Hawks. Allin Blunt is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

