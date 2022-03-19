Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival.

Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts.

Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves,

On the game-winner, Kirill Kaprizov outmuscled a Chicago defenseman for the puck in the right corner and fed Mats Zuccarello near the slot. His touch pass found Hartman alone at the left side for a redirect that Lankinen had no chance on. Greenway scored into an empty net.

Improving to 4-1-1 in its last six, Minnesota began the day tied with Nashville for third place in the Central Division, three points back of second-place St. Louis.

Gaudreau converted a feed from Fiala for a 1-0 lead late in the opening frame. With the helper, Fiala established a career-high with 55 points.

Nursing a one-goal lead, Talbot stopped Boris Katchouk on a breakaway with 11:32 left. His other biggest saves came in the second period: robbing Kirby Dach near the right post on a feed from Patrick Kane and a sprawled arm save on Dominik Kubalik off a Dach feed.

Jones tied the game for Chicago midway through the third period with a wrist shot from the left dot that beat Talbot high on the glove side.

Lankinen started in goal instead of Marc-Andre Fleury, who could be moved to a contender by Monday’s trade deadline. Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson said Friday the team is in rebuilding mode — the same day Chicago traded Brandon Hagel, the team’s second-leading goal scorer with 21.

NOTES

Minnesota is 21-1-1 when leading after one period and 22-0-2 leading after two. … Blackhawks D Alex Vlasic made his NHL debut, four days after signing a three-year entry-level contract. … Katchouk and RW Taylor Raddysh also played in their first Chicago game. Each was acquired from Tampa Bay on Friday as part of the Hagel trade.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: At home on Sunday against Winnipeg.

Wild: Host Vegas on Monday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.