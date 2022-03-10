Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and UC Riverside Highlanders square off in Big West Tournament

UC Riverside Highlanders (16-11, 9-6 Big West) vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (16-10, 10-5 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawaii -1.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors play in the Big West Tournament against the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Rainbow Warriors are 10-3 in home games. Hawaii is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Highlanders are 9-6 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside ranks sixth in the Big West scoring 29.2 points per game in the paint led by Callum McRae averaging 1.0.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Highlanders won 64-59 in the last matchup on Feb. 4. Zyon Pullin led the Highlanders with 19 points, and Kamaka Hepa led the Rainbow Warriors with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: JoVon McClanahan is averaging 6.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Jerome Desrosiers is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

McRae is averaging 11 points and eight rebounds for the Highlanders. Pullin is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

