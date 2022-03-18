On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Hawks’ Collins out indefinitely with foot, finger injuries

CHARLES ODUM
March 18, 2022 5:32 pm
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is out indefinitely after tests revealed a plantar fascia tear in his right foot.

The Hawks said Friday that tests conducted Thursday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, also confirmed a right finger sprain. Collins was given an anti-inflammatory shot in his finger and was fitted with custom splints he will wear the remainder of the season.

The Hawks said Collins’ status will be updated in 10 to 14 days following a series of non-surgical procedures on his foot. The Hawks, attempting to retain a spot in the play-in tournament for the Eastern Conference playoffs, have about three weeks remaining in the regular season.

Collins missed his fourth consecutive game Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. He missed six straight games with the foot injury before returning on March 4 and has since attempted to play through ongoing discomfort.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Danilo Gallinari has been the primary fill-in for Collins.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|25 Atlanta Cyber Security Summit
3|25 2022 Procurement Playbook -...
3|25 SASPO Robins Virtual Industry Day
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Artemis embarks on its journey... to the launch pad