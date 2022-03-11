Hertl scores in OT, Sharks stop skid with 4-3 win over Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored 1:13 into overtime, Zach Sawchenko made 33 saves to get his first career win, and the San Jose Sharks defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Thursday night.

Brent Burns and Nick Bonino each scored on the power play, Alexander Barbanov had a goal, and the Sharks ended a three-game skid.

Trevor Moore had a goal and two assists, Andreas Athanasiou and Phillip Danault each had a goal and an assist, and the Kings had a three-game winning streak broken as top defensemen Drew Doughty and Mikey Anderson and forward Viktor Arvidsson were not available because of injuries. Jonathan Quick allowed four goals on 30 shots.

Hertl scored on a wraparound, getting his 23rd goal after Quick overcommitted at the near post.

Barbanov redirected Erik Karlsson’s pass in to tie it at 3 1:21 into the third period, one of two assists for the defenseman in his first game back since undergoing surgery to repair a torn muscle in his left arm on Jan. 24.

Moore made it 3-1 midway through the second period, scoring shorthanded on a wrist shot from the slot for his 11th goal of the season. It was his second career game with at least three points after getting a goal and three assists against Philadelphia on Jan. 1.

Bonino cut it to 3-2 as the power play was about to expire, reaching around Quick to slap in a bouncing rebound.

After falling behind on Burns’ third power-play goal 2:39 into the game, the Kings got goals eight seconds apart. Danault tied it up 1 at 5:58, followed by Athanasiou’s wrist shot from above the right circle to put Los Angeles up 2-1.

Doughty did not play because of an undisclosed injury and is day to day, coach Todd McLellan said, while his partner Anderson is on injured reserve retroactive to Monday because of an upper-body injury. Anderson, Arvidsson and fourth-line agitator Brendan Lemieux are all week-to-week, with the forwards dealing with lower-body ailments.

NOTES: Sharks D Jaycob Megna and rookie F Jonathan Dahlen joined Karlsson in returning from extended injury absences. … Athanasiou has four goals and one assist during his past three games. … Kings D Jordan Spence made his NHL debut, becoming the first Australian-born player in league history.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Host Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Kings: At San Jose on Saturday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

