High Point 84, Hampton 77, OT

HAMPTON (9-19)
Dickens 2-3 0-0 4, Garvin 5-11 5-8 15, Dean 5-17 18-25 28, Godwin 3-8 2-2 10, Haskett 2-3 2-3 6, Therrien 2-2 0-0 4, Bethea 4-8 0-0 8, Nesbitt 0-4 2-2 2, Wiley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 29-40 77.
HIGH POINT (14-17)
Austin 8-21 4-6 24, Peterson 0-3 0-1 0, Izunabor 1-4 1-2 3, Randleman 2-9 6-11 10, J.Wright 4-12 4-7 13, House 6-9 4-6 19, Holt 5-10 3-6 13, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Childress 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-71 22-39 84.
Halftime_High Point 39-28. 3-Point Goals_Hampton 2-15 (Godwin 2-5, Bethea 0-1, Haskett 0-1, Wiley 0-1, Garvin 0-2, Nesbitt 0-2, Dean 0-3), High Point 8-23 (Austin 4-13, House 3-3, J.Wright 1-4, Childress 0-1, Randleman 0-1, Williams 0-1). Fouled Out_Dickens, Garvin, Dean, Haskett. Rebounds_Hampton 40 (Garvin 13), High Point 46 (Austin 16). Assists_Hampton 8 (Dean 5), High Point 7 (J.Wright 3). Total Fouls_Hampton 31, High Point 23.
