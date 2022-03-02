Trending:
High Point beats Hampton 84-77 in OT in Big South opener

The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 10:03 pm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Zach Austin had 24 points and 16 rebounds as High Point beat Hampton 84-77 in overtime in the first round of the Big South Conference tournament on Wednesday night.

Jaden House had 19 points for High Point (14-17). John-Michael Wright added 13 points. Alex Holt had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Russell Dean had 28 points and eight rebounds for the Pirates (9-19). Najee Garvin added 15 points and 13 rebounds. Marquis Godwin had 10 points.

