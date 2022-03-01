On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
High Point Panthers take on the Hampton Pirates in Big South Tournament

The Associated Press
March 1, 2022 5:02 pm
1 min read
      

Hampton Pirates (9-18, 5-11 Big South) vs. High Point Panthers (13-17, 7-9 Big South)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The High Point Panthers take on the Hampton Pirates in the Big South Tournament.

The Panthers are 10-6 in home games. High Point has a 5-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pirates have gone 5-11 against Big South opponents. Hampton ranks seventh in the Big South giving up 69.0 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Panthers won 88-77 in the last matchup on Feb. 26. Zach Austin led the Panthers with 21 points, and Najee Garvin led the Pirates with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant Randleman is averaging 7.1 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Panthers. Austin is averaging 16.2 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the last 10 games for High Point.

Garvin is averaging 15.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Pirates. Russell Dean is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 3.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

