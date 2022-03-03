High Point takes on Winthrop following Austin’s 24-point game

High Point Panthers (14-17, 7-9 Big South) vs. Winthrop Eagles (21-8, 14-2 Big South)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point faces the Winthrop Eagles after Zach Austin scored 24 points in High Point’s 84-77 overtime win against the Hampton Pirates.

The Eagles have gone 13-0 in home games. Winthrop is second in the Big South scoring 76.0 points while shooting 48.9% from the field.

The Panthers are 7-9 in Big South play. High Point ranks fourth in the Big South with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Austin averaging 6.0.

The teams square off for the second time this season. High Point won the last matchup 65-56 on Jan. 24. Austin scored 17 to help lead High Point to the victory, and Kelton Talford scored 17 points for Winthrop.

TOP PERFORMERS: D.J. Burns is scoring 15.3 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Eagles. Cory Hightower is averaging 13.3 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

Austin averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. John-Michael Wright is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 78.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 37.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

