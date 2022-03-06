Trending:
Hoag Classic Scores

The Associated Press
March 6, 2022 8:34 pm
2 min read
      
Sunday
At Newport Beach Country Club
Newport Beach, Calif.
Purse: $2 Million
Yardage: 6,612; Par: 71
Final Round

Retief Goosen, $300,000 68-67-63_198

K.J. Choi, $176,000 69-67-66_202

Stephen Ames, $132,000 68-69-67_204

Lee Janzen, $132,000 69-66-69_204

Doug Barron, $88,000 70-69-67_206

Tim Petrovic, $88,000 71-68-67_206

Ernie Els, $72,000 66-68-73_207

Rocco Mediate, $60,000 67-72-69_208

Bernhard Langer, $60,000 65-73-70_208

Tom Pernice Jr., $44,400 69-72-68_209

Tom Gillis, $44,400 68-72-69_209

Rod Pampling, $44,400 69-70-70_209

Cameron Beckman, $44,400 64-71-74_209

David Toms, $44,400 67-69-73_209

Paul Broadhurst, $31,033 68-74-68_210

Y.E. Yang, $31,033 68-73-69_210

Steven Alker, $31,033 70-74-66_210

Miguel Angel Jimenez, $31,033 73-67-70_210

Robert Karlsson, $31,033 71-69-70_210

Darren Clarke, $31,033 66-72-72_210

Mike Weir, $21,580 69-73-69_211

Wes Short, Jr., $21,580 69-73-69_211

Jerry Kelly, $21,580 68-72-71_211

Stephen Dodd, $21,580 65-74-72_211

Tom Lehman, $21,580 68-71-72_211

Rob Labritz, $21,580 70-69-72_211

Jim Furyk, $15,886 69-73-70_212

Gene Sauers, $15,886 72-70-70_212

David Frost, $15,886 71-71-70_212

Scott Dunlap, $15,886 72-69-71_212

Kevin Sutherland, $15,886 70-73-69_212

Brandt Jobe, $15,886 71-70-71_212

Corey Pavin, $15,886 70-71-71_212

Dicky Pride, $11,350 71-71-71_213

Tim Herron, $11,350 71-71-71_213

Kirk Triplett, $11,350 75-67-71_213

Steve Flesch, $11,350 71-73-69_213

Thongchai Jaidee, $11,350 72-72-69_213

Marco Dawson, $11,350 68-72-73_213

Jeff Maggert, $11,350 66-73-74_213

Alex Cejka, $11,350 69-70-74_213

Kevin Baker, $8,800 72-70-72_214

Jeff Sluman, $8,800 72-69-73_214

Brett Quigley, $8,800 68-73-73_214

Ken Tanigawa, $8,800 72-72-70_214

Scott Parel, $6,800 67-75-73_215

Woody Austin, $6,800 71-70-74_215

Roger Rowland, $6,800 71-74-70_215

Colin Montgomerie, $6,800 69-71-75_215

Michael Allen, $6,800 72-74-69_215

Paul Goydos, $6,800 72-75-68_215

Vijay Singh, $4,950 70-73-73_216

Stuart Appleby, $4,950 69-75-72_216

Ken Duke, $4,950 72-72-72_216

Jay Haas, $4,950 71-75-70_216

Billy Andrade, $4,200 68-76-73_217

Billy Mayfair, $4,200 72-75-70_217

Duffy Waldorf, $4,200 76-72-69_217

Bob Estes, $3,400 71-75-72_218

Scott Verplank, $3,400 69-71-78_218

John Daly, $3,400 73-74-71_218

Scott McCarron, $3,400 72-77-69_218

Paul Stankowski, $3,400 74-77-67_218

Tommy Tolles, $2,700 71-72-76_219

Shane Bertsch, $2,700 71-75-73_219

Joe Durant, $2,300 73-74-73_220

David Branshaw, $2,300 68-79-73_220

Chris DiMarco, $2,000 72-78-71_221

Stephen Leaney, $1,640 71-76-75_222

Glen Day, $1,640 72-75-75_222

Jeff Hart, $1,640 73-75-74_222

Fred Funk, $1,640 73-75-74_222

Sandy Lyle, $1,640 79-76-67_222

David Duval, $1,320 73-76-75_224

David McKenzie, $1,240 79-71-75_225

Rick Garboski, $1,160 76-80-74_230

Mark Calcavecchia, $1,080 76-79-79_234

