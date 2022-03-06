Hoag Classic Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Sunday
|At Newport Beach Country Club
|Newport Beach, Calif.
|Purse: $2 Million
|Yardage: 6,612; Par: 71
|Final Round
Retief Goosen, $300,000 68-67-63_198
K.J. Choi, $176,000 69-67-66_202
Stephen Ames, $132,000 68-69-67_204
Lee Janzen, $132,000 69-66-69_204
Doug Barron, $88,000 70-69-67_206
Tim Petrovic, $88,000 71-68-67_206
Ernie Els, $72,000 66-68-73_207
Rocco Mediate, $60,000 67-72-69_208
Bernhard Langer, $60,000 65-73-70_208
Tom Pernice Jr., $44,400 69-72-68_209
Tom Gillis, $44,400 68-72-69_209
Rod Pampling, $44,400 69-70-70_209
Cameron Beckman, $44,400 64-71-74_209
David Toms, $44,400 67-69-73_209
Paul Broadhurst, $31,033 68-74-68_210
Y.E. Yang, $31,033 68-73-69_210
Steven Alker, $31,033 70-74-66_210
Miguel Angel Jimenez, $31,033 73-67-70_210
Robert Karlsson, $31,033 71-69-70_210
Darren Clarke, $31,033 66-72-72_210
Mike Weir, $21,580 69-73-69_211
Wes Short, Jr., $21,580 69-73-69_211
Jerry Kelly, $21,580 68-72-71_211
Stephen Dodd, $21,580 65-74-72_211
Tom Lehman, $21,580 68-71-72_211
Rob Labritz, $21,580 70-69-72_211
Jim Furyk, $15,886 69-73-70_212
Gene Sauers, $15,886 72-70-70_212
David Frost, $15,886 71-71-70_212
Scott Dunlap, $15,886 72-69-71_212
Kevin Sutherland, $15,886 70-73-69_212
Brandt Jobe, $15,886 71-70-71_212
Corey Pavin, $15,886 70-71-71_212
Dicky Pride, $11,350 71-71-71_213
Tim Herron, $11,350 71-71-71_213
Kirk Triplett, $11,350 75-67-71_213
Steve Flesch, $11,350 71-73-69_213
Thongchai Jaidee, $11,350 72-72-69_213
Marco Dawson, $11,350 68-72-73_213
Jeff Maggert, $11,350 66-73-74_213
Alex Cejka, $11,350 69-70-74_213
Kevin Baker, $8,800 72-70-72_214
Jeff Sluman, $8,800 72-69-73_214
Brett Quigley, $8,800 68-73-73_214
Ken Tanigawa, $8,800 72-72-70_214
Scott Parel, $6,800 67-75-73_215
Woody Austin, $6,800 71-70-74_215
Roger Rowland, $6,800 71-74-70_215
Colin Montgomerie, $6,800 69-71-75_215
Michael Allen, $6,800 72-74-69_215
Paul Goydos, $6,800 72-75-68_215
Vijay Singh, $4,950 70-73-73_216
Stuart Appleby, $4,950 69-75-72_216
Ken Duke, $4,950 72-72-72_216
Jay Haas, $4,950 71-75-70_216
Billy Andrade, $4,200 68-76-73_217
Billy Mayfair, $4,200 72-75-70_217
Duffy Waldorf, $4,200 76-72-69_217
Bob Estes, $3,400 71-75-72_218
Scott Verplank, $3,400 69-71-78_218
John Daly, $3,400 73-74-71_218
Scott McCarron, $3,400 72-77-69_218
Paul Stankowski, $3,400 74-77-67_218
Tommy Tolles, $2,700 71-72-76_219
Shane Bertsch, $2,700 71-75-73_219
Joe Durant, $2,300 73-74-73_220
David Branshaw, $2,300 68-79-73_220
Chris DiMarco, $2,000 72-78-71_221
Stephen Leaney, $1,640 71-76-75_222
Glen Day, $1,640 72-75-75_222
Jeff Hart, $1,640 73-75-74_222
Fred Funk, $1,640 73-75-74_222
Sandy Lyle, $1,640 79-76-67_222
David Duval, $1,320 73-76-75_224
David McKenzie, $1,240 79-71-75_225
Rick Garboski, $1,160 76-80-74_230
Mark Calcavecchia, $1,080 76-79-79_234
