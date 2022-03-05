Hofstra Pride play in CAA Tournament against the Charleston (SC) Cougars

Charleston (SC) Cougars (16-14, 8-10 CAA) vs. Hofstra Pride (21-10, 13-5 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Hofstra Pride play in the CAA Tournament against the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Pride have gone 12-2 at home. Hofstra is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars have gone 8-10 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) ranks seventh in the CAA shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Pride won 89-84 in the last matchup on March 1. Aaron Estrada led the Pride with 28 points, and Ben Burnham led the Cougars with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Estrada is scoring 18.5 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Pride. Jalen Ray is averaging 8.8 points over the past 10 games for Hofstra.

John Meeks is shooting 46.4% and averaging 13.7 points for the Cougars. Dimitrius Underwood is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 8-2, averaging 81.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

