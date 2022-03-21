Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Hollingshead, Vela spark LAFC past Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1

The Associated Press
March 21, 2022 12:33 am
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ryan Hollingshead scored a goal in each half to lead Los Angeles FC to a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS action on Sunday night.

Tristan Blackmon staked Vancouver (0-3-1) to a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 12th minute. Hollingshead scored the equalizer for LAFC (3-0-1) in the 27th minute with an assist from Carlos Vela.

Vela scored in the 38th minute and LAFC took a 2-1 lead into halftime. Hollingshead added an insurance goal in the 70th minute.

LAFC outshot the Whitecaps 16-6 and had a 9-2 advantage in shots on goal. LAFC has yet to lose under new coach Steve Cherundolo.

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

Maxime Crepeau had one save for LAFC. Thomas Hasal saved six for the Whitecaps.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|27 Atmosphere 2022
3|27 FS-ISAC 2022 Americas Spring Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Artemis embarks on its journey... to the launch pad