Holmes II scores 20 to carry Dayton past Davidson 82-76

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — DaRon Holmes II had 20 points as Dayton won its eighth consecutive home game, defeating Davidson 82-76 on Saturday.

Koby Brea had 18 points for Dayton (22-9, 14-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Kobe Elvis added 11 points and six assists. Malachi Smith had six assists.

Foster Loyer had 25 points for the Wildcats (25-5, 15-3), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Hyunjung Lee added 17 points and seven rebounds. Sam Mennenga had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.