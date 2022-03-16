Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Holmes scores 20 to lift Dayton over Toledo 74-55 in NIT

The Associated Press
March 16, 2022 9:33 pm
< a min read
      

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — DaRon Holmes II had 20 points as Dayton topped Toledo 74-55 in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday night.

Koby Brea had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Dayton (24-10). Kobe Elvis added 11 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Setric Millner Jr. had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Rockets (26-8). Ryan Rollins added 14 points and RayJ Dennis had 13 points.

___

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|23 Peterson Space Force Base Tech Expo
3|23 All About OpenFlows WaterGEMS
3|23 Armis Demo Desk: Detect and Protect
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ever Grounded?