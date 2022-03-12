Honda LPGA Thailand Par Scores

Saturday

At Pattaya Old Course

Chon Buri, Thailand

Purse: $1.6 million

Yardage: 6,576; Par: 72

Third Round

Nanna Koerstz Madsen 65-64-66—195 -21 Celine Boutier 65-64-67—196 -20 Xiyu Lin 64-66-66—196 -20 Nasa Hataoka 63-65-70—198 -18 Brooke Henderson 65-67-66—198 -18 Gaby Lopez 68-66-64—198 -18 Jennifer Kupcho 65-67-67—199 -17 Alison Lee 65-68-66—199 -17 Minjee Lee 69-64-67—200 -16 Lucy Li 67-69-64—200 -16 Hyo Joo Kim 69-65-67—201 -15 Su-Hyun Oh 63-65-73—201 -15 Hinako Shibuno 67-68-66—201 -15 Amy Yang 66-69-66—201 -15 Hannah Green 70-65-67—202 -14 Danielle Kang 66-69-67—202 -14 Sarah Schmelzel 68-69-65—202 -14 So Yeon Ryu 69-66-68—203 -13 Atthaya Thitikul 70-67-66—203 -13 Lindsey Weaver-Wright 65-71-67—203 -13 Carlota Ciganda 66-67-71—204 -12 Perrine Delacour 67-73-64—204 -12 Esther Henseleit 63-71-70—204 -12 A Lim Kim 67-69-68—204 -12 Jeongeun Lee6 66-68-70—204 -12 Megan Khang 69-67-69—205 -11 Leona Maguire 70-66-69—205 -11 Emma Talley 69-69-67—205 -11 Patty Tavatanakit 71-66-68—205 -11 Jaravee Boonchant 70-65-71—206 -10 Matilda Castren 70-68-68—206 -10 Min Lee 67-68-71—206 -10 Emily Pedersen 70-67-69—206 -10 Brittany Altomare 68-71-68—207 -9 Wei-Ling Hsu 69-70-68—207 -9 Yuka Saso 68-70-69—207 -9 Pajaree Anannarukarn 68-71-69—208 -8 Stacy Lewis 67-70-71—208 -8 Yu Liu 66-70-72—208 -8 Jasmine Suwannapura 73-69-66—208 -8 Jeong Eun Lee 68-68-73—209 -7 Giulia Molinaro 71-72-66—209 -7 Kaitlyn Papp 68-70-71—209 -7 Mel Reid 71-71-67—209 -7 Lizette Salas 66-70-73—209 -7 Chanettee Wannasaen 73-70-66—209 -7 Aditi Ashok 70-72-68—210 -6 Moriya Jutanugarn 70-68-72—210 -6 Ariya Jutanugarn 74-66-70—210 -6 Yealimi Noh 71-69-70—210 -6 Madelene Sagstrom 68-69-73—210 -6 Jennifer Song 69-71-70—210 -6 Angel Yin 71-68-71—210 -6 In Gee Chun 68-69-74—211 -5 Jaye Marie Green 74-70-67—211 -5 Marina Alex 71-67-74—212 -4 Chella Choi 71-71-70—212 -4 Caroline Masson 68-74-70—212 -4 Mina Harigae 68-76-69—213 -3 Rina Tatematsu 69-70-74—213 -3 Ashleigh Buhai 77-70-69—216 E Albane Valenzuela 71-75-70—216 E Wichanee Meechai 75-74-68—217 +1 Prima Thammaraks 71-75-71—217 +1 Na Yeon Choi 73-69-77—219 +3 Jenny Coleman 73-73-73—219 +3

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.