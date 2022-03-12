Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Honda LPGA Thailand Par Scores

The Associated Press
March 12, 2022 12:52 pm
2 min read
      

Saturday

At Pattaya Old Course

Chon Buri, Thailand

Purse: $1.6 million

Yardage: 6,576; Par: 72

Third Round

Nanna Koerstz Madsen 65-64-66—195 -21
Celine Boutier 65-64-67—196 -20
Xiyu Lin 64-66-66—196 -20
Nasa Hataoka 63-65-70—198 -18
Brooke Henderson 65-67-66—198 -18
Gaby Lopez 68-66-64—198 -18
Jennifer Kupcho 65-67-67—199 -17
Alison Lee 65-68-66—199 -17
Minjee Lee 69-64-67—200 -16
Lucy Li 67-69-64—200 -16
Hyo Joo Kim 69-65-67—201 -15
Su-Hyun Oh 63-65-73—201 -15
Hinako Shibuno 67-68-66—201 -15
Amy Yang 66-69-66—201 -15
Hannah Green 70-65-67—202 -14
Danielle Kang 66-69-67—202 -14
Sarah Schmelzel 68-69-65—202 -14
So Yeon Ryu 69-66-68—203 -13
Atthaya Thitikul 70-67-66—203 -13
Lindsey Weaver-Wright 65-71-67—203 -13
Carlota Ciganda 66-67-71—204 -12
Perrine Delacour 67-73-64—204 -12
Esther Henseleit 63-71-70—204 -12
A Lim Kim 67-69-68—204 -12
Jeongeun Lee6 66-68-70—204 -12
Megan Khang 69-67-69—205 -11
Leona Maguire 70-66-69—205 -11
Emma Talley 69-69-67—205 -11
Patty Tavatanakit 71-66-68—205 -11
Jaravee Boonchant 70-65-71—206 -10
Matilda Castren 70-68-68—206 -10
Min Lee 67-68-71—206 -10
Emily Pedersen 70-67-69—206 -10
Brittany Altomare 68-71-68—207 -9
Wei-Ling Hsu 69-70-68—207 -9
Yuka Saso 68-70-69—207 -9
Pajaree Anannarukarn 68-71-69—208 -8
Stacy Lewis 67-70-71—208 -8
Yu Liu 66-70-72—208 -8
Jasmine Suwannapura 73-69-66—208 -8
Jeong Eun Lee 68-68-73—209 -7
Giulia Molinaro 71-72-66—209 -7
Kaitlyn Papp 68-70-71—209 -7
Mel Reid 71-71-67—209 -7
Lizette Salas 66-70-73—209 -7
Chanettee Wannasaen 73-70-66—209 -7
Aditi Ashok 70-72-68—210 -6
Moriya Jutanugarn 70-68-72—210 -6
Ariya Jutanugarn 74-66-70—210 -6
Yealimi Noh 71-69-70—210 -6
Madelene Sagstrom 68-69-73—210 -6
Jennifer Song 69-71-70—210 -6
Angel Yin 71-68-71—210 -6
In Gee Chun 68-69-74—211 -5
Jaye Marie Green 74-70-67—211 -5
Marina Alex 71-67-74—212 -4
Chella Choi 71-71-70—212 -4
Caroline Masson 68-74-70—212 -4
Mina Harigae 68-76-69—213 -3
Rina Tatematsu 69-70-74—213 -3
Ashleigh Buhai 77-70-69—216 E
Albane Valenzuela 71-75-70—216 E
Wichanee Meechai 75-74-68—217 +1
Prima Thammaraks 71-75-71—217 +1
Na Yeon Choi 73-69-77—219 +3
Jenny Coleman 73-73-73—219 +3

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News