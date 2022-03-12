Honda LPGA Thailand Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|65-64-66—195
|-21
|Celine Boutier
|65-64-67—196
|-20
|Xiyu Lin
|64-66-66—196
|-20
|Nasa Hataoka
|63-65-70—198
|-18
|Brooke Henderson
|65-67-66—198
|-18
|Gaby Lopez
|68-66-64—198
|-18
|Jennifer Kupcho
|65-67-67—199
|-17
|Alison Lee
|65-68-66—199
|-17
|Minjee Lee
|69-64-67—200
|-16
|Lucy Li
|67-69-64—200
|-16
|Hyo Joo Kim
|69-65-67—201
|-15
|Su-Hyun Oh
|63-65-73—201
|-15
|Hinako Shibuno
|67-68-66—201
|-15
|Amy Yang
|66-69-66—201
|-15
|Hannah Green
|70-65-67—202
|-14
|Danielle Kang
|66-69-67—202
|-14
|Sarah Schmelzel
|68-69-65—202
|-14
|So Yeon Ryu
|69-66-68—203
|-13
|Atthaya Thitikul
|70-67-66—203
|-13
|Lindsey Weaver-Wright
|65-71-67—203
|-13
|Carlota Ciganda
|66-67-71—204
|-12
|Perrine Delacour
|67-73-64—204
|-12
|Esther Henseleit
|63-71-70—204
|-12
|A Lim Kim
|67-69-68—204
|-12
|Jeongeun Lee6
|66-68-70—204
|-12
|Megan Khang
|69-67-69—205
|-11
|Leona Maguire
|70-66-69—205
|-11
|Emma Talley
|69-69-67—205
|-11
|Patty Tavatanakit
|71-66-68—205
|-11
|Jaravee Boonchant
|70-65-71—206
|-10
|Matilda Castren
|70-68-68—206
|-10
|Min Lee
|67-68-71—206
|-10
|Emily Pedersen
|70-67-69—206
|-10
|Brittany Altomare
|68-71-68—207
|-9
|Wei-Ling Hsu
|69-70-68—207
|-9
|Yuka Saso
|68-70-69—207
|-9
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|68-71-69—208
|-8
|Stacy Lewis
|67-70-71—208
|-8
|Yu Liu
|66-70-72—208
|-8
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|73-69-66—208
|-8
|Jeong Eun Lee
|68-68-73—209
|-7
|Giulia Molinaro
|71-72-66—209
|-7
|Kaitlyn Papp
|68-70-71—209
|-7
|Mel Reid
|71-71-67—209
|-7
|Lizette Salas
|66-70-73—209
|-7
|Chanettee Wannasaen
|73-70-66—209
|-7
|Aditi Ashok
|70-72-68—210
|-6
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|70-68-72—210
|-6
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|74-66-70—210
|-6
|Yealimi Noh
|71-69-70—210
|-6
|Madelene Sagstrom
|68-69-73—210
|-6
|Jennifer Song
|69-71-70—210
|-6
|Angel Yin
|71-68-71—210
|-6
|In Gee Chun
|68-69-74—211
|-5
|Jaye Marie Green
|74-70-67—211
|-5
|Marina Alex
|71-67-74—212
|-4
|Chella Choi
|71-71-70—212
|-4
|Caroline Masson
|68-74-70—212
|-4
|Mina Harigae
|68-76-69—213
|-3
|Rina Tatematsu
|69-70-74—213
|-3
|Ashleigh Buhai
|77-70-69—216
|E
|Albane Valenzuela
|71-75-70—216
|E
|Wichanee Meechai
|75-74-68—217
|+1
|Prima Thammaraks
|71-75-71—217
|+1
|Na Yeon Choi
|73-69-77—219
|+3
|Jenny Coleman
|73-73-73—219
|+3
