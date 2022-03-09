Trending:
Houston Baptist 74, Incarnate Word 64

March 9, 2022
INCARNATE WORD (7-25)

Hayman 0-4 0-0 0, Glasper 5-14 0-0 12, Lutz 6-9 4-4 18, Morgan 6-12 3-3 17, Swaby 1-6 7-8 10, Mobutu 1-1 0-0 2, Griscti 2-4 0-0 5, Ezedinma 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 14-15 64.

HOUSTON BAPTIST (11-17)

Hofman 4-10 1-3 11, Tordoff 4-6 0-2 8, Courseault 8-12 2-2 19, Long 4-9 2-2 11, Lee 8-10 1-2 17, Tse 1-3 2-2 4, Thompson 2-2 0-0 4, Iyeyemi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-52 8-13 74.

Halftime_Houston Baptist 38-33. 3-Point Goals_Incarnate Word 8-22 (Lutz 2-3, Glasper 2-5, Morgan 2-5, Griscti 1-3, Swaby 1-3, Ezedinma 0-1, Hayman 0-2), Houston Baptist 4-18 (Hofman 2-5, Courseault 1-3, Long 1-6, Lee 0-2, Tse 0-2). Rebounds_Incarnate Word 16 (Swaby 5), Houston Baptist 34 (Hofman, Lee 10). Assists_Incarnate Word 12 (Swaby 5), Houston Baptist 15 (Long 5). Total Fouls_Incarnate Word 14, Houston Baptist 13.

