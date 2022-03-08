Houston Baptist plays in Southland Tournament against the Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-24, 3-11 Southland) vs. Houston Baptist Huskies (10-17, 6-8 Southland)

Katy, Texas; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Baptist Huskies and Incarnate Word Cardinals meet in the Southland Tournament.

The Huskies are 7-6 in home games. Houston Baptist is fifth in the Southland with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Darius Lee averaging 6.0.

The Cardinals are 3-11 in Southland play. Incarnate Word has a 3-16 record against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. Houston Baptist won 82-68 in the last matchup on Feb. 25. Khristion Courseault led Houston Baptist with 19 points, and RJ Glasper led Incarnate Word with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee is averaging 18.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.4 steals for the Huskies. Courseault is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Houston Baptist.

Drew Lutz is averaging 10.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Cardinals. Glasper is averaging 18.8 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 84.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

