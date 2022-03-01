Houston Baptist visits New Orleans after St. Hilaire’s 25-point outing

Houston Baptist Huskies (9-16, 5-7 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (16-11, 9-3 Southland)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts the Houston Baptist Huskies after Derek St. Hilaire scored 25 points in New Orleans’ 87-77 loss to the Northwestern State Demons.

The Privateers are 11-2 on their home court. New Orleans ranks fourth in the Southland in rebounding averaging 32.8 rebounds. Troy Green leads the Privateers with 5.8 boards.

The Huskies are 5-7 in conference matchups. Houston Baptist ranks sixth in the Southland shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the third time in conference play this season. New Orleans won the last matchup 77-66 on Jan. 28. St. Hilaire scored 34 points points to help lead the Privateers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: St. Hilaire is scoring 20.8 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Privateers. Green is averaging 17.0 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Darius Lee is averaging 16.9 points, eight rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Huskies. Khristion Courseault is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Houston Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 76.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

