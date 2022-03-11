Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Houston Dynamo host the Vancouver Whitecaps in conference action

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 2:03 am
< a min read
      

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (0-1-1) vs. Houston Dynamo (0-1-1)

Houston; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -135, Vancouver +363, Draw +278; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo and the Vancouver Whitecaps square off in conference action.

        Insight by Qlik: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies to detail the current and future impact of SaaS across their mission areas. Download the survey to learn more.

The Dynamo were 6-16-12 overall during the 2021 season while going 6-5-6 at home. The Dynamo averaged 1.1 goals on 4.1 shots on goal per game last season.

The Whitecaps compiled a 12-9-13 record overall in 2021 while finishing 2-6-10 in road games. The Whitecaps averaged 1.3 goals on 3.4 shots on goal per game last season.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Corey Baird (injured), Derrick Jones (injured).

Whitecaps: Brian White (injured), Caio Alexandre (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|7 EC-Council Computer Forensics Training...
3|9 Hyland Federal Automation Hands-on...
3|10 ServiceNow Federal Forum - The Future...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USGS studies "tree cookies" in Montana