Howard 72, SC State 62

SC STATE (15-14)
J.Davis 5-8 3-4 13, Williams 4-6 3-4 11, Edwards 1-10 2-4 5, Madlock 3-11 5-7 12, Croskey 4-13 0-0 11, Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Lawrence 2-2 0-0 4, Oliver-Hampton 1-5 0-0 2, Gary 1-4 0-0 2, Da.James 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 13-19 62.
HOWARD (16-11)
Brumant 1-3 3-4 5, Settle 3-8 4-4 11, Bibbs 2-6 4-6 9, Foster 3-15 2-3 10, Hawkins 4-15 5-5 15, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Green 4-7 1-1 10, Harris 2-4 2-2 7, Wood 1-1 0-0 3, Richmond 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-61 21-25 72.
Halftime_Howard 32-26. 3-Point Goals_SC State 5-23 (Croskey 3-8, Madlock 1-4, Edwards 1-7, J.Davis 0-2, Gary 0-2), Howard 9-23 (Hawkins 2-3, Foster 2-12, Green 1-1, Harris 1-1, Wood 1-1, Bibbs 1-2, Settle 1-3). Fouled Out_Brumant. Rebounds_SC State 44 (Williams 15), Howard 31 (Brumant, Foster 7). Assists_SC State 8 (Edwards, Madlock 2), Howard 11 (Foster 3). Total Fouls_SC State 19, Howard 17. A_2,178 (2,700).
