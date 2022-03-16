On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Howard Schultz returns to lead Starbucks on interim basis

DEE-ANN DURBIN
March 16, 2022 8:30 am
< a min read
      

Longtime Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is returning to lead the company on an interim basis after the coffee giant’s chief executive announced his retirement.

Starbucks made the announcement Wednesday ahead of its annual meeting.

Kevin Johnson said he will retire next month after five years as CEO and 13 at Starbucks. Johnson, a former executive at Microsoft and Juniper Networks, succeeded Schultz as CEO in 2017.

Johnson, 61, said he told the company’s board last year that he was considering retirement. His most obvious successor had been Roz Brewer, the company’s chief operating officer, but he left the company in February to become the top executive at Walgreens.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Starbucks expects to name a permanent CEO by this fall. While Schultz leads the company, he will get $1 in compensation. Schultz, 68, is also rejoining Starbucks’ board.

Investors cheered the news; the Seattle company’s shares jumped 5% in premarket trading. The company’s shares are down almost 30% this year as Starbucks struggles with higher labor and commodity costs and weaker sales in China.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|22 Schriever Space Force Base Tech Expo
3|22 Navigating the 2022 National Defense...
3|22 U.S. Army Technical Exchange Meeting:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ivorian prime minister meets with Secretary Blinken