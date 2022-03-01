Hunter leads Clemson against Georgia Tech after 23-point game

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-18, 4-14 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (14-15, 6-12 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson faces the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Chase Hunter scored 23 points in Clemson’s 70-60 win over the Boston College Eagles.

The Tigers have gone 9-5 at home. Clemson ranks sixth in the ACC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by David Collins averaging 5.9.

The Yellow Jackets are 4-14 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 6-11 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Georgia Tech won the last meeting 69-64 on Feb. 5. Deivon Smith scored 16 points to help lead the Yellow Jackets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Hall is averaging 15.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Clemson.

Michael Devoe is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Jordan Usher is averaging 7.9 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 2-8, averaging 63.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

