Idaho 78, N. Arizona 69

N. ARIZONA (9-22)
Haymon 5-15 2-4 14, Mains 2-11 0-0 5, Towt 2-7 1-2 5, Richards 1-2 1-2 3, Cone 12-23 8-9 35, Lewis 2-3 0-0 5, Stark 0-1 0-0 0, Aguek 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Green 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-65 12-17 69.
IDAHO (9-21)
Christensen 2-4 0-0 4, Anderson 3-9 10-12 16, Dixon 9-14 6-6 27, King 2-4 0-0 5, Smith 4-14 0-0 10, Salih 1-3 4-4 7, Pepple 2-2 1-4 5, Kilgore 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 25-54 21-26 78.
Halftime_Idaho 34-33. 3-Point Goals_N. Arizona 7-32 (Cone 3-10, Haymon 2-9, Lewis 1-2, Mains 1-8, Aguek 0-1, Brown 0-1, Stark 0-1), Idaho 7-24 (Dixon 3-6, Smith 2-9, King 1-1, Salih 1-3, Kilgore 0-2, Anderson 0-3). Fouled Out_Towt, Christensen. Rebounds_N. Arizona 31 (Cone 9), Idaho 30 (Christensen 7). Assists_N. Arizona 8 (Haymon 4), Idaho 10 (Anderson 7). Total Fouls_N. Arizona 24, Idaho 16. A_1,442 (4,200).
