Ill.-Chicago 80, Milwaukee 69

ILL.-CHICAGO (14-15)
Diggins 3-8 4-6 10, Carter 1-6 0-0 3, Franklin 5-12 1-2 12, K.Johnson 6-11 7-8 21, Warren 5-8 3-3 15, Griffin 1-4 0-0 2, Ahale 1-1 0-0 3, Skobalj 4-5 0-0 12, J.Johnson 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 26-55 17-21 80.
MILWAUKEE (10-22)
St. Pierre 8-12 0-3 16, Gholston 4-17 1-1 10, Hancock 0-2 0-0 0, Newby 2-2 0-0 6, Sinani 0-1 0-0 0, Lathon 6-11 3-4 19, Thomas 2-8 0-0 4, Browning 4-8 2-4 11, Baker 0-2 0-0 0, Simms 1-3 1-1 3. Totals 27-66 7-13 69.
Halftime_Ill.-Chicago 32-25. 3-Point Goals_Ill.-Chicago 11-26 (Skobalj 4-5, Warren 2-3, K.Johnson 2-4, Ahale 1-1, Carter 1-5, Franklin 1-5, Griffin 0-1, Diggins 0-2), Milwaukee 8-17 (Lathon 4-6, Newby 2-2, Browning 1-2, Gholston 1-5, Hancock 0-1, Simms 0-1). Fouled Out_Carter, Newby. Rebounds_Ill.-Chicago 32 (Carter 8), Milwaukee 37 (St. Pierre, Lathon 10). Assists_Ill.-Chicago 10 (Warren 4), Milwaukee 12 (Browning 3). Total Fouls_Ill.-Chicago 12, Milwaukee 18. A_803 (10,783).
